Marseille Player Ratings vs Troyes: Harit and Abdelli Shine as l'OM End Losing Streak

The first half was a cagey affair, characterised by Marseille's 63.4% possession but a lack of penetration against a compact Troyes block. Despite recording a slightly higher Expected Goals (xG) figure of 1.26 compared to the hosts' 1.14, l'OM demonstrated superior efficiency in the final third, turning their territorial dominance into tangible rewards after the interval.
The deadlock was broken in the 50th minute when Amine Harit capitalised on a setup from Emerson to slot home, fundamentally changing the complexion of the game. Troyes pushed for an equaliser, forcing three saves from Jeffrey de Lange and registering 15 total shots, but Marseille remained resolute. The points were finally secured deep into stoppage time when Himad Abdelli converted a 98th-minute penalty, won by Faris Moumbagna, punishing a tiring Troyes side and ensuring the visitors climbed to 13th in the Ligue 1 standings. Here are the Marseille player ratings: