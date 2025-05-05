Malik Tillman salary: How much does USMNT star earn per week and annually at PSV?

Everything you need to know about Malik Tillman's salary details playing for PSV

USMNT attacking midfielder Malik Tillman permanently moved to PSV in the Eredivisie in 2024, having previously spent the 2023-24 season on loan from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Tillman has been impressive for PSV so far, scoring and creating goals consistently despite playing as a midfielder.

He signed a four-year contract with the Dutch side, keeping him at the club until 2028. However, when it comes to wages, the former Bayern man's compensation perhaps doesn't quite match his status at the club.

Article continues below

But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross