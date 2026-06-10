Marcus Rashford to make Man Utd return as Barcelona decide against triggering purchase option after Anthony Gordon transfer

The writing was on the wall for Rashford the moment Barcelona finalised a substantial move for Gordon. With the former Newcastle man now officially a Blaugrana player, Hansi Flick found himself with a surplus of options on the left wing. Alongside Gordon, the squad already boasts Raphinha, who has established himself as a definitive starter in the front line.

The club has decided they will not pay the €30 million required to make Rashford’s move permanent, as Marca report. While the Manchester United man initially seemed like a long-term fit, the €70 million investment in Gordon made his England team-mate an expensive luxury that the club simply cannot justify. Consequently, Rashford will return to Man Utd to resolve his future.