Marcus Rashford 'has earned the right to stay' at Barcelona as Frenkie de Jong praises 'real threat' amid uncertainty over Man Utd loanee's future

De Jong has left no doubt about where he stands regarding Rashford’s future at the Camp Nou. The England international joined the Catalan giants on a season-long loan from Manchester United and has quickly become a fan favourite under Hansi Flick. The Dutch midfielder believes the forward’s contributions on the pitch have more than justified a permanent transfer.

Speaking in an interview with SPORT, De Jong said: "Yes, he has earned the right to stay. In the minutes he’s played, he’s given us a lot: goals, assists, attacking runs. He’s a fast player who poses a real threat to opposing defenses. I’d be delighted if he stays with us," he explained. "I saw him arrive full of enthusiasm. He was very happy to be here, and from the first moment, it was clear he wanted to stay. He’s tried to adapt as best he can, and I’ve seen him doing well."