Marcus RashfordGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Marcus Rashford spotted holding snus tobacco pouches as Man Utd outcast enjoys Saint-Tropez holiday alongside mystery woman amid uncertainty surrounding his future

M. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAston Villa

Marcus Rashford has jetted off to Saint-Tropez for a holiday alongside a mystery woman, with the player spotted with a snus tobacco pouch box.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rashford holidaying in France with a mystery woman
  • Spotted holding a snus tobacco box
  • Rashford's Man Utd future remains uncertain
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱