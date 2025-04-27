Aston Villa FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Marcus Rashford's season over? Aston Villa offer devastating injury update after Man Utd loanee misses FA Cup semi-final defeat

M. RashfordAston VillaManchester UnitedCrystal Palace vs Aston VillaCrystal PalaceFA CupPremier League

Aston Villa have offered an update on Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United loanee missed their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace.

  • Rashford suffers injury - misses FA Cup semi
  • Unai Emery confirms Rashford out for 'few weeks'
  • Season could be over - final match less than a month away
