Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2026-27 HullGetty
Moataz Elgammal

Marcus Rashford rejects late Arsenal transfer approach to fight for his Man Utd place

M. Rashford
Manchester United
Premier League
Arsenal

Marcus Rashford has made a dramatic U-turn on his future, ruling out a shock transfer to Arsenal before Deadline Day. The forward was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer but has now firmly decided against joining a direct Premier League rival, choosing instead to stay and fight for his place in the current squad.

  • Arsenal approach firmly rejected

    Arsenal are urgently seeking a left winger before Tuesday night following Gabriel Martinelli's exit to join Al-Hilal. According to the Evening Standard, the London side considered a late loan move for Marcus Rashford, which was completely separate from their ongoing pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

    However, Rashford has rejected all advances. A permanent transfer away from Manchester United seemed inevitable earlier in the window after he spent last season on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa. Rashford preferred a return to Catalonia, but Barcelona opted not to activate the £26 million release clause in his contract, signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead.

    • Advertisement
  • Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Turkish giants miss out on transfer

    Following the collapsed return to Spain, The Times reports that Rashford also rebuffed serious interest from Champions League side Fenerbahce. The Turkish club were eager to make him their statement signing of the summer. Nevertheless, Rashford made it clear he has no interest in moving to the Super Lig.

    Consequently, Manchester United are now content to keep their academy graduate. Rashford's substantial £325,000-a-week wages have severely limited the pool of potential suitors capable of financing a permanent transfer this summer, forcing him to re-evaluate his options.

  • Carrick hails forward after return

    The relationship between Rashford and head coach Michael Carrick appears to be the primary driving force behind this sudden decision to stay. Rashford returned to action during the defeat to Hull City, replacing Patrick Dorgu at half-time.

    Carrick has been highly impressed with his recent application behind the scenes. The manager said: "It's been pretty obvious since Marcus came back training with Kobbie [Mainoo] and Licha [Martinez] pretty much in Dublin that he's come back fantastically well, you know." This vital vote of confidence has effectively reintegrated Rashford into the first team environment.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What happens next for both clubs?

    Arsenal must act swiftly to secure a replacement for Martinelli before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Rashford will aim to feature for Manchester United when they host Ipswich Town this Sunday. The upcoming match represents a significant personal milestone, as it will be his first appearance at Old Trafford since December 2024.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Premier League
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS