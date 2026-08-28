Marcus Rashford rejects late Arsenal transfer approach to fight for his Man Utd place

Arsenal are urgently seeking a left winger before Tuesday night following Gabriel Martinelli's exit to join Al-Hilal. According to the Evening Standard, the London side considered a late loan move for Marcus Rashford, which was completely separate from their ongoing pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

However, Rashford has rejected all advances. A permanent transfer away from Manchester United seemed inevitable earlier in the window after he spent last season on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa. Rashford preferred a return to Catalonia, but Barcelona opted not to activate the £26 million release clause in his contract, signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead.