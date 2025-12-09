Marcus Rashford labelled 'most surprising' amid bright Barcelona start but Gerard Pique admits Kylian Mbappe is 'on another level' with Real Madrid heroics

The current La Liga campaign has been defined by a fascinating battle between established superstars and fresh faces looking to make their mark. While Kylian Mbappe is now firmly entrenched as the face of Madrid following his move in 2024, the arrival of Rashford in Catalonia this summer has added a new dynamic to the title race.
The England international joined Hansi Flick's side on a season-long loan from Manchester United in July, looking to revitalise a career that had stalled at Old Trafford. His impact has been immediate, with his pace and direct running providing Barcelona with a different dimension in attack as well as six goals - two in La Liga and four in the Champions League. It is a transformation that has caught the eye of Pique, who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in Catalonia.
Speaking in an interview with Sport, the former Barcelona captain was asked to identify the players who have impressed him most this term. Pique wasted no time in highlighting the English forward's seamless adaptation to Spanish football.