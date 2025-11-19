Marcus Rashford models Barcelona's 2025-26 fourth kit paying homage to Ronaldinho-inspired Clasico win over Real Madrid

Ronaldinho delivered a masterful performance against Barca's eternal rivals back in November 2005, bagging two spectacular goals. The second was particularly astonishing: he glided past two players before slotting the ball past Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas.
The display was so exceptional that a portion of Los Blancos' supporters temporarily set aside their fierce rivalry to stand up and applaud the opposing player. This rare gesture, previously only afforded to Diego Maradona as a visiting player, was a testament to Ronaldinho's genius. He later admitted he was so joyous celebrating that he didn't even notice the ovation at the time, learning of it only in the locker room. The moment has since become a lasting symbol of the Brazilian's legendary career and Barca have released a new kit to mark the occasion.