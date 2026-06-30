'Openness all around' for Marcus Rashford reintegration at Man Utd as third loan transfer ruled out

Writing in his One To Watch column for The Athletic, football journalist David Ornstein highlighted that the financial flexibility generated by recent cost-cutting measures has allowed United to reassess their squad options without desperate pressure to sell.

While previous transfer windows pointed toward a permanent parting of ways, the landscape has evolved into a mutually beneficial scenario for both the player and the technical staff. Ornstein stated: "Part of the decision-making process on that involves Marcus Rashford. The England forward is on course to rejoin the first-team group in pre-season training next month and, as things stand, will be available for Carrick to utilise.

"The situation is changeable, of course, because nothing has been firmly decided either way. However, there is an openness all around to potential reintegration."