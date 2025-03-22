Marcus Rashford is DONE at Man Utd! Ruben Amorim not willing to hand Aston Villa loanee a lifeline as United set huge asking price for England winger
Ruben Amorim is reportedly not willing to hand Marcus Rashford a lifeline at Old Trafford, with Manchester United setting a huge asking price.
- Rashford has no future at United
- Red Devils looking to cash in on the forward
- Funds will be used to sign a fresh face in the summer