Marcus Rashford 'keeps it moving' as Man Utd outcast refuses to give up on Barcelona stay despite Anthony Gordon arrival

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old forward posted a gallery of training images, adding the caption: "Keep it moving," to signal his clear intent to block out external media noise and focus purely on his football.

The direct message comes at a critical juncture for the Manchester United loanee, whose continued stay at Camp Nou has been thrown into serious doubt by the signing of Gordon. Many suggested his arrival suggests Barca will not try to keep him this summer, though some reports say there is still hope.



