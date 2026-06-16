Marcus Rashford to Liverpool?! Andoni Iraola urged to launch sensational transfer swoop for 'outstanding' Man Utd winger
James backs shock Liverpool move for Rashford
James has suggested Liverpool should explore the possibility of signing Rashford in one of the most surprising transfer proposals involving the Premier League's biggest rivals. The former Liverpool and England goalkeeper believes Rashford's technical ability and football intelligence remain among the best in the game, despite questions over his recent form and long-term future at Old Trafford.
- BetVictor
James explains why Rashford would suit Liverpool
The comments come amid continued uncertainty surrounding Rashford after reports that Barcelona opted against activating a £30 million option to make his loan move permanent, leaving the England international's future unresolved.
Speaking to BetVictor, James said: "If I were Liverpool, I'd look to sign Marcus Rashford. I really would. Whether he plays on the left or the right isn't the main issue. Get him in first, and then you give it time to work out his best position. I think he's an outstanding footballer. His football intelligence is off the scale, and so is his ability."
Iraola believed to 'revive' Rashford
James remains convinced that the 28-year-old still possesses elite-level talent and pointed to his performances in Spain as evidence. He also believes Liverpool's current coaching environment would help the forward return to his best level.
"We saw at Barcelona that when you get Marcus Rashford in a happy place, he's capable of playing incredible football," James added. "I can't imagine Liverpool will actually sign him, but football rivalries shouldn't stop clubs from pursuing the best players. Someone like Andoni Iraola is good enough to create an environment where Rashford could thrive."
- Getty
A major decision awaits
For now, Rashford remains under contract with Man Utd until 2028, meaning any permanent departure would require a significant agreement between all parties. The Sun recently reported that Michael Carrick would welcome him back into the squad if a permanent move to another club doesn't materialize this summer. However, a decision on his future is unlikely to be made until after the World Cup, as he continues to strive for North America's top trophy with England.