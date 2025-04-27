Rashford Eubank BennGetty/GOAL/DAZN
'That's why Man Utd want to get rid!' - Marcus Rashford blasted for 'tone deaf' decision to attend blockbuster Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight hours after missing Aston Villa's FA Cup semi-final thumping

Fans have criticised Marcus Rashford for attending Conor Benn's fight with Chris Eubank Jr hours after Aston Villa lost their FA Cup semi-final.

  • Villa beaten by Crystal Palace at Wembley
  • Rashford, who is on loan from Man Utd, currently injured
  • Fans spotted him at Battle of Britain boxing clash
