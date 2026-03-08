Marco Silva refuses to take blame for Fulham's shock FA Cup exit to Southampton despite making nine changes to lineup

A highly intriguing FA Cup tie appeared destined for a draining extra-time period before a massive upset occurred. Fulham suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat at Craven Cottage against Southampton, who currently compete in the Championship.
The dramatic twist unfolded in the pivotal 90th minute. Southampton midfielder Finn Azaz smartly held his attacking run to stay perfectly onside before being clumsily brought down inside the penalty area by the trailing boot of Fulham defender Joachim Andersen. Striker Ross Stewart confidently stepped up to take the resulting penalty spot and hammered a powerful, low strike past goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, sparking delirious celebrations among the away supporters.