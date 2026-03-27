Destiny Udogie identified as Man Utd's ideal left-back solution - but ex-Italy international tells Sandro Tonali to stay at Newcastle

Regarding the midfield, Materazzi expressed a desire to see Tonali stay at St James' Park despite his ability to walk into any elite side in Europe. He emphasised that the relationship between the player and the Magpies' faithful should outweigh the lure of rival giants following his return from a 10-month suspension.

Materazzi added: "Sandro Tonali can play in any team in Italy and England but he has to decide if he wants to stay at Newcastle United because they believed in him. The city and the fans and the club believed in him and stuck by him. He has to think about that too, not just whether he could play for Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United. I would like him to stay at Newcastle and build his legacy."