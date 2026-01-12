Marc Guehi is wanted ASAP! Premier League giants determined to sign £35m-rated Crystal Palace star in January to see off summer free transfer competition
City have signalled their intent to aggressively overhaul their defensive options this winter, having opened formal discussions to sign Guehi from Palace before the January transfer window closes, The Independentclaims. While the England international’s contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer, making him available on a free transfer in just a few months, the Premier League champions have decided that waiting is a risk they are unwilling to take.
The strategy from the Etihad Stadium is clear: secure the player now to avoid a saturated auction at the end of the season. It is understood that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all registered serious interest, alongside domestic rivals and current Premier League leaders Arsenal. For the player, waiting until July would likely result in a more lucrative financial package, as clubs often reallocate transfer fees into higher wages and signing-on bonuses for free agents. However, City are prepared to short-circuit this process by putting money on the table now.
A strategy to beat the summer rush
Reports indicate that City are willing to match the £35m valuation Palace have placed on their captain, a significant sum for a player with less than six months remaining on his deal. This willingness to pay a premium underscores Guardiola’s determination to bolster his backline immediately rather than engaging in a summer battle where the player’s head could be turned by the allure of other teams.
Any movement towards Guehi potentially joining Guardiola’s side this month could yet force interested clubs to offer better deals for a summer move instead. Guehi's pending contract expiry means he is free to discuss terms with foreign clubs immediately, a factor that has accelerated City's domestic approach.
Guehi’s preference had been to see out his contract in south London, evaluating the landscape of offers once he became a free agent. He had come agonisingly close to leaving Selhurst Park in August, with a deadline-day move to Liverpool nearly materialising before Palace manager Oliver Glasner intervened to block the transfer. That decision has weighed heavily on the club’s season, and with Palace now facing the prospect of losing him for nothing, a £35m windfall in January represents their last chance to recoup value for their asset.
The Macclesfield disaster and fan unrest
Crucially, the 25-year-old is now understood to be open to a mid-season switch to Manchester. This shift in stance may have been accelerated by the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs over the past week. While City are flexing their financial muscles, Palace are currently reeling from a humiliation that has rocked the club to its foundations.
Guehi’s potential departure comes against the backdrop of perhaps the darkest weekend in Crystal Palace’s recent history. On Saturday, the Eagles suffered what many are calling the biggest upset in the history of the FA Cup, losing 2-1 to sixth-tier Macclesfield.
The defeat was compounded by ugly scenes at the final whistle. Guehi, visibly frustrated, was pictured behind one of the goals engaging in heated discussions with irate travelling supporters. Security staff were forced to step in and lead him away to defuse the volatile situation. For an ambitious international defender, the contrast between fighting with fans at a non-league ground and the prospect of competing for trophies at the Etihad could not be starker.
Financial dominance and the Semenyo factor
Should City complete the deal, it would continue an astonishing period of spending for the club. The acquisition of Guehi would take their net spend since 1 January 2025 to approximately £470m in the space of just 12 months.
The club have already been active this window, completing the £65m signing of Antoine Semenyo last week. The former Bournemouth man has settled instantly, marking his debut in perfect style during City’s own FA Cup fixture. While Palace were faltering against Macclesfield, City were dismantling Exeter City in a ruthless 10-1 demolition, with Semenyo scoring one goal and setting up another.
City will hope that Guehi can make a similarly seamless transition. By moving for him now, they not only strengthen their own squad for the title run-in but also deny their rivals the chance to pitch for him in the summer. It is a high-stakes poker game, but with £35m on the table and the player looking for a fresh start, Guardiola looks set to get his man.