Marc Guehi prices himself out of Real Madrid move! Crystal Palace captain puts off Spanish giants with wage demands

Real Madrid look set to pull out of the race to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi, with Spanish outlet AS reporting that his high wage and signing-on demands have made the transfer “virtually impossible.” The 25-year-old, who has just 18 months left on his current contract, is widely expected to leave Selhurst Park next summer after declining multiple renewal offers. The Eagles have already accepted that their captain intends to move on, but Real Madrid, who were keen to bring in a long-term defensive reinforcement, have been priced out.

Sources close to Los Blancos suggest that Real’s recruitment team were impressed with Guehi’s performances in the Premier League and on the international stage but were unwilling to match his financial expectations. Guehi’s camp had reportedly sought a significant pay rise and a multi-million-pound signing bonus, terms which exceeded the club’s internal wage structure. As a result, Real Madrid have turned their attention elsewhere, leaving Liverpool and Bayern Munich as the frontrunners for the England defender’s signature.

Guehi will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 2026, though several Premier League sides are expected to make renewed efforts to sign him before then. Liverpool, who came close to securing his services this past summer, are considered favourites to finalise a deal after Real’s withdrawal. However, Bayern Munich’s growing interest could yet complicate matters in what promises to be a major transfer battle.