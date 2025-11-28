'Marc Cucurella is one of the best in the world!' - Hansi Flick defends Lamine Yamal over Chelsea display but tells teen star to 'step up' for Barcelona

Yamal endured a difficult night against Cucurella as Barca were overpowered at Stamford Bridge and ended up being substituted with 10 minutes left. The winger's reaction to his withdrawal sparked caught attention in the media, but Flick moved to defend the 18-year-old and stressed he expects better against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.
"Lamine is fine and feels good. Many players aren't happy when we substitute them," he said at a press conference. "I was a player myself, and many times I didn't react as I should have. Cucurella is one of the best full-backs in the world; he's a very good player. But, for me, now it's Lamine's turn to step up and show that we need to forget the Chelsea game. This is when he has to show how good he is."