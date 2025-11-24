Marc Cucurella cheekily reveals Chelsea team-mate Cole Palmer suffered freak broken toe injury after 'losing game on FIFA'

Shortly after he fractured his toe on his favoured left foot last Wednesday, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca lifted the lid on the matter.

The Italian said at a press conference last week: "He is probably not available for Saturday for sure, Barcelona for sure, or Arsenal for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe. It is nothing important, but he won't be back in the next week. I wake up many times during the night - I hit my head, my legs, my everything - so it can happen."

Ahead of the Blues' Champions League clash against Barcelona on Tuesday, the former Leicester City manager provided a more positive update on Palmer.

"Yes, Cole is wearing a [protective] boot. We don’t know when he will be back but for sure it will be soon. He’s already on the pitch, he’s already touching the ball and the feeling [for him] is good," said Maresca. "At the moment, we are only looking at tomorrow’s game. It’s a Champions League game against Barcelona, that is our focus and then we will look ahead to Arsenal. I don’t think he will be available for these two games, but he is doing well."