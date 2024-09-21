Manuel Ugarte Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Is Manuel Ugarte an engine room upgrade on Casemiro for Man Utd? £42m ‘personality’ question answered as Red Devils ready big-money midfielder for first Premier League start

M. UgarteManchester UnitedPremier LeagueUruguayCasemiro

Manchester United have been advised that £42 million ($56m) signing Manuel Ugarte does have the “personality” and “qualities” to thrive in England.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Questions being asked of Brazilian star
  • Another option acquired for holding role
  • South American is being tipped to shine
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below