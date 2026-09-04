Manuel Rui Costa returns to Florence after 25 years for Fiorentina centenary legends match

Portuguese legend Manuel Rui Costa made his emotional return to Florence after a 25-year absence, participating in Fiorentina's 100th anniversary celebration at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on 2 September 2026. The current Benfica president joined the Fiorentina All-Stars in a 7-3 exhibition victory over Operazione Nostalgia.

The event gathered famous figures across the club's history, including Gabriel Batistuta, Roberto Baggio, and Franck Ribery.

Rui Costa's presence represented one of the most anticipated returns of the centenary week for the 20,000 supporters in attendance.



