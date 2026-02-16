Manuel Neuer ruled out for weeks with muscle injury as Bayern Munich goalkeeper to miss top-of-the-table clash against Borussia Dortmund

The timing could hardly be worse for Kompany’s side, who are currently preparing for a massive top-of-the-table showdown against bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund. Neuer has been a pillar of stability for the Bundesliga leaders this term, but his absence leaves a gaping hole in the starting XI for a match that could define the season.

Despite the initial panic when Neuer failed to emerge for the second half of the 3-0 win against Bremen, board member for sport Max Eberl initially tried to reassure supporters. Speaking immediately after the final whistle, he stated: "It is nothing dramatic. [He felt] something in his calf. We will see. We do, after all, have good goalkeepers in reserve." However, the subsequent medical diagnosis has proven far more serious than Eberl's optimistic initial assessment suggested.