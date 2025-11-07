Germany are facing a goalkeeping crisis ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With Ter Stegen sidelined due to an injury suffered before the 2025-26 season and his replacement, Oliver Baumann, lacking international experience, questions have emerged about who will guard the posts for Die Mannschaft. In this context, speculation has grown around the possible return of Neuer, who retired from international football after Euro 2024. The veteran goalkeeper has experienced a remarkable resurgence under Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, playing a key role in their 2024-25 Bundesliga triumph. Kompany’s tactical system and strong man-management have revitalised Neuer, helping him maintain top form even at the age of 40. His leadership, composure, and consistency have impressed Bayern’s hierarchy, who are reportedly in talks to extend his contract. If his form continues, Neuer’s return to the national team could become a real possibility for Germany’s 2026 World Cup campaign.
Manuel Neuer 'very likely' to make Germany return if Marc-Andre ter Stegen doesn't find new club amid Barcelona struggles, says Didi Hamann
Neuer still shining under Kompany
- AFP
Will he come out of retirement?
In an interview with Sky Sport, Hamann expressed his belief that Neuer is likely to feature for Germany at the 2026 World Cup, saying: “I think it's very likely that Manuel Neuer will play in the World Cup.”
Wishing the veteran goalkeeper good health, Hamann added that if Neuer continues performing at his current level, a national team return would be inevitable. He said: “I hope Manuel Neuer stays healthy. If he continues to perform as he is doing now in April, then it will happen – it has to happen – that he will be asked.”
However, Hamann acknowledged that recalling Neuer could be tough on Baumann, noting: “If he wants to, that would be tough for Oliver Baumann.”
Ter Stegen's poor season at barcelona
Ter Stegen’s situation at Barcelona has taken a dramatic downturn under Hansi Flick, who has demoted the German to third-choice goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny this season. Tensions between Ter Stegen and the club began in the summer when Barcelona pursued Garcia without informing him, a move the long-serving keeper viewed as deeply disrespectful after years of loyalty and leadership. Matters worsened when Barcelona needed Ter Stegen to sign off on a medical report declaring a long-term injury so they could register Garcia for the domestic campaign. Initially, the German refused, prompting the club to impose disciplinary measures and strip him of the captaincy. He eventually relented, signing the report to facilitate Garcia’s registration. However, Germany coach Nagelsmann has already made it clear that Ter Stegen will only feature at the 2026 World Cup if he plays regularly, while former Barcelona and Germany star Bernd Schuster has warned that a move away is now essential. With less than a year to go for the 2026 World Cup, time is running out for the Barcelona veteran. Unless he secures regular playing time soon, he risks losing the Germany No. 1 spot he has long pursued but never fully claimed with Neuer around. And now, with the Bayern veteran being urged to return, the pressure on him is only increasing.
Hamann echoed Schuster’s views, saying that Ter Stegen needs to find a new club, preferably one competing in Europe, if he hopes to regain his place as Germany’s No. 1 goalkeeper. Saying: “Marc-Andre ter Stegen first has to find a new club, ideally one that plays in Europe. As harsh as it may sound, for me the train has left the station.”
- Getty Images
Nagelsmann's hope
Nagelsmann will hope that Ter Stegen can secure a move in the winter transfer window to regain his place and stay match-fit ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, if Ter Stegen is not ready in time, Nagelsmann will count on Neuer to come out of retirement and answer his country’s call once again.