'I made a mistake' - Manuel Neuer accepts blame for howler as Bayern Munich see perfect record end at Union Berlin

Midway through the second half, Union’s Danilho Doekhi met a corner with a low, scuffed shot through a crowd of players. The effort had little venom, but Neuer's hands betrayed him as the ball slid underneath his body and trickled into the net. It was an uncharacteristic error from the World Cup winner that left Neuer staring at the turf in despair. However, the keeper was the first to hold his hands up after the match.
He said, "I made the wrong decision in the first goal, we lost the second ball in the second goal. It was tough today against this team, especially after Wednesday. But we believe we'll soon get back to winning ways. In the end I think it was a good point. We got a point and the competition didn't - and we're now six points clear. We struggled in defending set pieces today, and Union did well in that aspect."