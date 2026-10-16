Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel spotted training in Barcelona ahead of imminent transfer decision

The player's presence in Barcelona has naturally fueled speculation about a potential move to the Spotify Camp Nou. However, his camp is also prioritising his mental well-being and privacy during a time when his name is dominating sports headlines and radio debates. By working in a familiar environment like Castelldefels, Gabriel can focus entirely on his footballing requirements without the immediate pressure and noise that would follow him in Manchester or Madrid.

While the current sightings have caused a stir, Gabriel’s link to the region is far from a new development. The midfielder has been a regular visitor to Castelldefels every summer since the age of eight, making the town a second home where he feels comfortable and relaxed. This familiarity played a major role in his decision to choose the area as his training base after he opted not to continue his journey with the Man Utd academy.

His history in Catalonia also extends to the pitch, having participated in the prestigious MIC tournament on the Costa Brava in April 2025. During that competition, he provided several glimpses of the elite technical quality that has led scouts to compare him to some of the game's greatest attackers. Over the years, he has even been spotted at the Spotify Camp Nou as a spectator, taking stadium tours and meeting current Blaugrana stars like Lamine Yamal.