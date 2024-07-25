Manchester United gazumped?! Noussair Mazraoui closes in on shock West Ham switch from Bayern Munich despite links with Red Devils

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeManchester United gazumped?! Noussair Mazraoui closes in on shock West Ham switch from Bayern Munich despite links with Red DevilsManchester UnitedNoussair MazraouiTransfersPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesligaWest HamManchester United target, Noussair Mazraoui, is reportedly close to a shock West Ham switch from Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWest Ham leading the race to sign MazraouiHave an agreement in principle with Bayern and playerUnited still hold interest but must offload Wan-BissakaArticle continues below