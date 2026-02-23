Man City star at risk of missing title decider against Arsenal with potential two-match ban
Premier League title race hotting up
The Premier League title race is hotting up with Arsenal and Manchester City battling for top spot. Pep Guardiola's side piled the pressure on the Gunners on Saturday by beating Newcastle to cut the gap to just two points. However, Arteta's side responded by beating Spurs 4-1 in the north London derby to get their title challenge back on track.
City boss Pep Guardiola predicted more twists and turns in the title race before the season is over. He said: "Many things are going to happen. I have a feeling that we are not going to win all our games. Arsenal, I don't know.
"But I have this feeling, because FA Cup, Champions League games, then comes trouble. Many, many games. Injuries will come. The best way is to relax now and focus on Leeds, then we'll see. It will depend on our level, it needs to be better, better, better.
"We have a lot of new players, that's why they have to live it. I've said, forget about it. We have to improve, it's not enough. To compete to win the Premier League you have to be there. We proved ourselves to win the three points but we have to do better to have the chance to do it.
"I say to the guys, 'take a lot of caipirinhas and daiquiris in these three days, enjoy life'. And after that, make a proper three training sessions and go to Leeds. That is a proper way. I know how difficult it will be. If it doesn't go well, we keep going, never give up. Ten or 11 games is a lot in the Premier League."
Bernardo at risk of suspension
Manchester City could be without Bernardo Silva for the game against Arsenal as he's in danger of being hit with a two-match ban. The Portugal international has been booked eight times already in the Premier League this season and two more yellow cards will result in a suspension.
Silva is a vital player for Pep Guardiola and has featured in all 27 Premier League games this season, starting 23 times. He is also one of the most decorated players in the City squad as he's won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League during his time with the club.
He's also come in for huge praise from his manager this season. Guardiola said back in November: "He doesn’t score too many goals or is not involved in all the assists. He has never done that, but he gives us and himself something that is not in the stats, and a lot of things that are incredibly valuable to us. Absolutely one of the best players I have ever trained in my career.”
Guardiola 'sleeps better' when Bernardo plays
The Manchester City star is also facing an uncertain future as he is out of contract at the end of the season. Guardiola has, however, made it clear he would like the 31-year-old to stay. He told reporters: "I would love for Man City, for myself as well, [that] Bernardo is going to stay forever. But so we spoke a lot with Bernie and Bernie has to decide the best for him and his family. And whatever happens this season, next season, in 10 years, he will remain one of the greatest players that this club has had in its long history.
"I sleep better before when I decide to play Bernardo in the team, I go to bed and sleep better. I have to take care of my health and absolutely, he's another type. He’s a competitor. He has fire in his eyes still. He never finds excuses. Never. And that's why he is a special, special player, how he competes in every single game.”
What comes next?
Bernardo has picked up bookings in each of his last three Premier League games and will want to avoid extending that run on Saturday when Manchester City continue their title challenge away at Leeds United.