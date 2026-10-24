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FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-MAN CITYAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Manchester City player ratings vs Aston Villa: Erling Haaland finds the net but Nicolas Jackson double sinks Enzo Maresca's side

Player ratings
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Aston Villa
Manchester City
Premier League

Manchester City suffered a frustrating setback as a Nicolas Jackson brace guided Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory. Despite Erling Haaland's second-half equaliser, Enzo Maresca's side failed to capitalise on their superior possession at Villa Park.

City’s visit to Villa Park proved to be a tactical nightmare for Maresca as the visitors fell to a 2-1 defeat. The game started in the worst possible fashion for City when Jackson exploited an error in the backline to fire Villa ahead in the sixth minute. Despite controlling 63% of the ball and registering 15 shots, the Sky Blues struggled to break down Unai Emery's disciplined low block in the opening period.

The second half initially promised a comeback when Haaland clinically headed home an Iliman Ndiaye cross to level the scores in the 52nd minute. However, the defensive fragility that haunted City throughout the afternoon reappeared just eight minutes later. Jackson struck again to restore Villa's lead, and despite a flurry of late pressure and an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.96, City could not find a second equaliser, marking a significant dent in their early-season momentum.

  • Aston Villa FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma - 5/10:

    A frustrating afternoon for the Italian, who faced just two shots on target and conceded from both. While Jackson's opener was clinical, Donnarumma was guilty of a costly error for the second goal in the 60th minute, allowing Jackson's effort to squirm underneath him far too easily. He had little to do with his hands otherwise, though he remained heavily involved in the build-up play as City dominated possession.

    Abdukodir Khusanov - 6/10:

    Starting at right-back before shifting into central defence after the break, Khusanov was the most stable member of the starting back four. He managed to stay out of the referee's notebook and remained diligent in his positioning, contributing to City's 47 clearances as they tried to mop up Villa's counter-attacking long balls.

    Ruben Dias - 5/10:

    The captain struggled to organise a defensive line that looked uncharacteristically vulnerable. His risky crossfield pass put Marc Guehi under pressure in the build-up to the opening goal, and while his general distribution remained of a high standard, his inability to contain Jackson's movement was a decisive factor in the defeat.

    Marc Guehi - 4/10:

    A difficult outing for the centre-back. His poor control from a Dias pass allowed John McGinn to rob the ball and set up Jackson for Villa's sixth-minute opener, and he was later cautioned in the 32nd minute for a cynical foul. Struggling with the pace of Villa's transitions, he was hauled off at half-time by Maresca in a tactical reshuffle.

    Josko Gvardiol - 6/10:

    Operating in his hybrid role, Gvardiol was a constant outlet on the left, contributing to City's 27 crosses. Defensively, he was less exposed than his central team-mates, though he struggled to offer cover when Villa shifted the play rapidly to the opposite flank during their counter-attacks.

  • imago-sport-1084955268.jpgAPL

    Midfield

    Enzo Fernandez - 6/10:

    The Argentine saw plenty of the ball in the double pivot as City progressed through the thirds, and his short free-kick helped initiate the move for the equaliser. However, he lacked the incisive pass from open play required to truly unlock a crowded Villa midfield and was occasionally bypassed too easily when the hosts broke at speed.

    Elliot Anderson - 5/10:

    A quiet performance from the midfielder, who played the full 90 minutes alongside Fernandez but struggled to stamp his authority on the contest. He was beaten too easily by Jackson in the build-up to Villa's opening goal, failed to provide the late runs into the box that Maresca typically demands, and picked up a yellow card in the 74th minute as frustrations boiled over.

  • Aston Villa FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Iliman Ndiaye - 7/10:

    City's brightest spark on the right flank. After testing Zion Suzuki and striking the outside of the post in the first half, Ndiaye provided a superb assist for Haaland’s equaliser in the 52nd minute, beating his marker with a stepover before clipping an inviting cross to the far post. He remained productive until his somewhat surprising withdrawal in the 69th minute.

    Rayan Cherki - 4/10:

    A disappointing afternoon for the attacking midfielder. Operating in the No.10 role, he failed to carve out any significant openings during the first half and was booked in the 38th minute for a frustrated challenge. Maresca saw enough and hooked him at the interval.

    Jeremy Doku - 6/10:

    As ever, Doku was a primary source of acceleration out wide. He beat his marker on several occasions and helped force a tally of seven corners for the visitors, but his final delivery often lacked the precision to pick out a team-mate. He was well-marshalled by Ian Maatsen for much of the second half and skewed a late effort wide.

    Erling Haaland - 7/10:

    The Norwegian did what he does best, powering home a downward header at the far post in the 52nd minute to briefly hand City a lifeline. He came agonisingly close to rescuing a point at the death, only to see his 90th-minute header cleared off the line by Maatsen. Often left isolated, he grew visibly frustrated as final balls were repeatedly overhit in the closing stages.

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  • Aston Villa FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Rico Lewis - 6/10:

    Introduced at half-time for Guehi, Lewis slotted in at right-back as Khusanov moved central. He brought greater technical security and overlapping runs to the right side to help City pin Villa back, though he could not prevent the hosts' second goal.

    Phil Foden - 6/10:

    Came on for Cherki at the break after dropping to the bench following his midweek hat-trick against AEK Athens. He looked lively and delivered a dangerous late cross for Haaland's cleared header in the 90th minute, but could not replicate his midweek heroics.

    Ryan McAidoo - 5/10:

    Replaced the lively Ndiaye in the 69th minute as Maresca looked for fresh legs, but the youngster struggled to make the desired impact against Villa's low block and was booked in the 76th minute for pulling back Maatsen.

    Enzo Maresca - 5/10:

    The manager's decision to start Guehi and Cherki backfired, forcing him into a double change at the break. Furthermore, taking off the dangerous Ndiaye in the 69th minute blunted City's momentum, and his side were ultimately outmanoeuvred by Emery's clinical counter-attacking setup.

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