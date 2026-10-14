Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Classic match - Kevin De Bruyne settles a quarter-final for the ages

Entering the fray, the narrative was dominated by the clash of individual titans. PSG arrived in Manchester boasting the irrepressible Zlatan Ibrahimovic, flanked by the creative ingenuity of Angel Di María and the predatory Edinson Cavani. Manuel Pellegrini, in his final European campaign with City, opted for a structural solidity that prioritised space denial over expansive possession. The objective was clear: isolate Ibrahimovic and force the Parisian playmakers into congested central corridors, waiting for the precise moment to strike on the transition.

The atmosphere inside the Etihad was thick with the weight of expectation. The night could have taken a significantly different path in the 30th minute when Sergio Aguero was brought down by Kevin Trapp in the area. The stadium held its breath as the Argentine stepped up, only to see his penalty whistle past the post. It was a moment that could have fractured the collective psyche of a less resilient team. Instead, City remained composed, maintaining their defensive shape as Laurent Blanc’s side struggled to find the verticality required to break the deadlock.