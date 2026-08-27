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Manchester City & Arsenal lock horns in explosive £80m transfer showdown for Everton's Iliman Ndiaye
The battle for Everton's prized asset
Man City and Arsenal are locked in a significant transfer tug-of-war for Ndiaye, as the Premier League’s two dominant forces seek to sharpen their respective front lines, according to talkSPORT. Ndiaye, who has rapidly ascended the ranks of the division’s most dangerous attackers, is now the subject of intense scrutiny from the scouting departments at both the Etihad Stadium and the Emirates.
However, Everton are in no mood to let their star man leave on the cheap. The Toffees are understood to have placed a staggering £80 million valuation on the Senegal star, a figure that reflects both his importance to David Moyes’ tactical setup and his long-term potential. Given that Ndiaye is currently under contract on Merseyside until the summer of 2029, Everton hold all the cards in negotiations.
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Contract tensions and failed moves
The urgency surrounding Ndiaye’s future has been heightened by his recent refusal to commit his long-term future to Goodison Park. It is understood that the attacker turned down a fresh contract offer from Everton earlier this summer, a move that signaled his readiness for a new challenge at the highest level of European football. This stance has naturally alerted the likes of City and Arsenal, who are always on the hunt for talent that is looking to make the next step.
It is not the first time Ndiaye has been linked with a departure from the blue half of Liverpool. Earlier this summer, he came close to joining Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal in a deal that would have seen him follow the path of several other European stars to the Middle East. That move ultimately did not materialise, but the interest from the Saudi giants proved that Ndiaye’s reputation extends far beyond the English shores.
The Julian Alvarez domino effect
Arsenal's interest in Ndiaye is particularly intriguing given their ongoing search for a world-class forward to complete Mikel Arteta’s tactical puzzle. While the Gunners’ dream target remains Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, the Argentine's preference for a move to Barcelona has complicated matters significantly. The player is known to favour a difficult move to Barcelona, which has forced Arsenal to look at alternative options. Ndiaye represents a versatile solution who can play across the front three or as a creative number ten, making him an ideal backup should the pursuit of Alvarez end in disappointment.
Man City, meanwhile, are viewing the market with their usual clinical precision. Having seen Ndiaye's development since he returned to England from Ligue 1, Enzo Maresca’s recruitment team sees him as a player who fits the profile of a City attacker—technically gifted, hardworking, and capable of operating in tight spaces.
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A rising star on the global stage
Ndiaye has been a revelation since joining Everton from Marseille in 2024, quickly adapting to the physical demands of the Premier League. His statistics from the previous campaign highlight his value; he scored six goals and provided three assists in 32 league appearances for the Toffees last term. While those numbers may seem modest compared to the league's top scorers, his overall contribution to Everton's build-up play and his ability to transition the team from defence to attack have made him indispensable to Moyes.
Beyond his club form, Ndiaye has also proven himself on the international stage with Senegal. The attacker was also part of Senegal's World Cup squad, scoring once and adding two assists as they reached the last 32 of the tournament.
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