‘Manage with his ego’ - Why Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not become a coach as ex-AC Milan, Juventus, PSG & Man Utd striker avoids ‘chaos’ in the dugout

It could be said that modern football misses personalities like Ibrahimovic, Mario Balotelli and Gennaro Gattuso - figures that play with passion and make no apologies for who they are and what they do.
Asked why that is the case, Ambrosini - who won four Serie A titles and two Champions League crowns with Milan - said: “The players you mentioned, they like to play on the pitch. Now the new generation have fun off the pitch. I mean, they realise their ego with the social media.
“Mario Balotelli was having fun, Zlatan having fun. They know that they have only the 90 minutes and that's it. Now the players know that they can think, they can put their energy even off the pitch. So maybe the 90 minutes sometimes is not so important. Of course, it's not going to be like this for everybody, but you lose a lot of energy thinking about something that does not belong to football. I miss that player.”
The ex-Italy international went on to say of football also losing enigmatic talents such as Ronaldinho and Neymar - those that play with a smile on their face and are all about entertaining with a box of tricks: “To play like Ronaldinho, you have the quality of Ronaldinho, first of all. And it's not going to be easy.
“I don't know, you're talking with an Italian man and here in Italy, we have a lack of quality much more than in other countries. In England, in France, in Spain, you have talented players. You have a lot of talented players. Here in Italy, nothing. Absolutely nothing. And we are asking ourselves why we don't have any more that kind of player.
“But of course, I think the problem is, especially here in Italy, maybe much more than in the other parts, people lose time, lose energy, social media and what else. Of course, it's not the only reason. There are a lot of reasons. I'm talking about in Italy. This is a big problem. We don't have quality.”