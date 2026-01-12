'I let everybody down' - Man Utd wonderkid Shea Lacey issues apology after earning red card for furious outburst towards referee in dire Brighton FA Cup defeat

His first caution was collected for a late challenge, with the youngster missing the ball before catching his opponent on the toe with his studs. He knew that he was walking a disciplinary tightrope from that point, with United in need of calm heads.
Frustration was, however, boiling over on and off the pitch at Old Trafford as the Red Devils found themselves toiling again in what has been a testing 2025-26 campaign. They were reduced to 10 men against Brighton in the 89th minute.
Lacey, who had looked lively after being introduced as a second-half substitute, was full of running in the closing stages. He believed that he had won a throw-in, but saw said decision go against him. The 18-year-old winger slammed the ball into the ground as a result. That display of anger cost him another yellow card and subsequent red, with referee Simon Hooper in no mood to overlook Lacey’s lack of experience.