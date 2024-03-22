Man Utd wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo compared to legendary midfielders Xavi, Paul Scholes & Sergio Busquets as ex-Red Devils star predicts England new boy will become one of Premier League's best ever
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been compared to Barcelona greats Xavi and Sergio Busquets by former Red Devils striker Louis Saha.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Saha compares Mainoo to Xavi & Busquets
- Striker believes teenager has traits of Scholes
- 'Great qualities to have at his age'