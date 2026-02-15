Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Manchester United womenGetty Images
Calum Preston Kelly

Man Utd women's player ratings vs London City Lionesses: Millie Turner grabs late winner while Jess Park scores stunner as Red Devils secure SEVENTH straight victory

Manchester United earned their seventh straight victory in all competitions as they came from behind to beat London City Lionesses 2-1 in the Women's Super League. A stunning Jess Park equaliser and a late Millie Turner winner on her return from injury secured the three points after Nikita Parris had given the newly-promoted visitors the lead, as the Red Devils stay second in the division with the hard-fought victory.

London City Lionesses burst out of the traps and Parris opened the scoring after just five minutes, stooping ahead of Jayde Riviere to head into the net from Freya Godfrey’s inviting delivery. The visitors stunned the home faithful with their early goal and United struggled to get into the game in the early stages.

Parris was causing havoc in attack, dispossessing Riviere in her own final third in an opportunity which came to nothing, before getting the better of Maya Le Tissier to square for Jana Fernandez to fire over the crossbar. Godfrey had an opportunity from the opposite side but cut inside to fire just wide of the top corner.

On the half-hour mark, completely against the run of play, United were level and it was a moment of sheer brilliance from Park. Receiving a slide-rule pass from Turner, the rest was all the work of the 24-year-old, who broke inside from the left, driving through the heart of the midfield to curl powerfully into the far corner from the edge of the box.

United were level but concerns remained at the other end, as Le Tissier was forced into a last-ditch challenge in her own six-yard box, before goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce gave the ball straight to Parris deep in first-half stoppage time – only to gratefully save a weak attempt by the England forward.

Le Tissier cleared off the line early in the second period but United would then come into the ascendency and dominated the ball for much of the final half an hour. Clear-cut chances were at a premium, though, and it was looking as though the visitors would depart with a point. But Turner would have other ideas on her first appearance since September, heading home a Le Tissier free-kick to send the home faithful into ecstasy.

United looked good value to hold onto the three points until the dying embers of stoppage time, when Isobel Goodwin glanced a header inches wide of the foot of the post. It was hardly a vintage United performance, but they continue their stunning winning run and maintain their faint WSL title hopes with the win.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Progress with Unity Stadium...

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (6/10):

    Her poor pass out straight to the feet of Parris in the dying moments of the first half could have been costly, but ultimately was not. Did not have much of a chance with the goal, though, and commanded her box well.

    Jayde Riviere (4/10):

    Unfortunate to be replaced late on due to injury, but it was not the Canadian's finest day at the office as she struggled against Parris and Pattinson. Picked up a needless yellow card for a rash challenge in the first half and was walking a tightrope from there on in.

    Maya Le Tissier (8/10):

    Crucial at both ends of the pitch. The captain made a crucial sliding block to prevent a near-certain goal, cleared another effort off the line and to top it all off, whipped in a dangerous free-kick delivery which caused havoc in the box and assisted Turner's winner.

    Millie Turner (8/10):

    The defender was playing for the first time since the reverse fixture against London City in September, and assisted the first goal before heading home the late winner. A huge contribution in defence, too, and United will be delighted to have the 29-year-old back.

    Gabby George (5/10):

    Replaced at half-time, the left-back had a difficult task against Godfrey and largely came out second-best against the dangerous winger.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Lisa Naalsund (6/10):

    Contributed to United's improvement in the second half and battled to regain control over the midfield.

    Hinata Miyazawa (7/10):

    With a 88.9 percent pass accuracy, the Japanese was calm in possession and helped turn the tide as United came from behind.

    Simi Awujo (4/10):

    Replaced by Zigiotti Olme at half-time, Awujo struggled to get into the game as the visitors had the better of the first period.

  • Attack

    Ellen Wangerheim (5/10):

    Taken off just after the hour mark, the Swede had one notable moment down the left in the first half but otherwise struggled to affect proceedings.

    Jess Park (7/10):

    Despite drifting out of the game for spells, Park showed her quality when called upon and her goal was pure genius and got United right back into the game.

    Lea Schuller (6/10):

    The striker made herself a nuisance and battled hard for her team without having a shot or opportunity on goal on the day.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Subs & Manager

    Hanna Lundkvist (6/10):

    Replaced George at the break and tried to keep Godfrey quiet. The London City winger was less effective in the second period, despite still having her moments.

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (5/10):

    Coming on at the break, the midfielder misplaced a few passes but played a role in shoring things up in the middle of the park.

    Dominique Janssen (6/10):

    Came on to help United become more defensively resolute, and the visitors were limited to far fewer breaks forward late on.

    Layla Drury (6/10):

    The 16-year-old replaced Riviere late on and looked assured beyond her years at full-back.

    Marc Skinner (7/10):

    It may not have been his side's most fluid performance, but Skinner saw his United outfit come from behind and grew into the game in the second period. To extend their winning run to seven matches is a massive achievement.

Women's Champions League
Manchester United Women crest
Manchester United Women
MAN
Atletico Madrid Femenino crest
Atletico Madrid Femenino
AMA
FA Cup
London City Lionesses crest
London City Lionesses
LCL
Tottenham Hotspur Women crest
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
0