Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Lyon compositeGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Man Utd women's player ratings vs Lyon: Phallon Tullis-Joyce's error proves costly as Marc Skinner's selection gamble fails to pay off in Champions League defeat

Phallon Tullis-Joyce's surprising error proved costly for Manchester United on Wednesday as their hopes of qualifying automatically for the Champions League quarter-finals were dealt a real blow in a 3-0 loss to Lyon. The United States goalkeeper failed to make what looked set to be a comfortable save from Tabitha Chawinga's header with just 12 minutes on the clock and the Red Devils couldn't get back on level terms, with Lyon dominating the game and wrapping things up late on when Melchie Dumornay's stunning brace sealed all three points.

Marc Skinner took quite a risk with his team selection, making some eyebrow-raising calls to leave all of Jess Park, Ella Toone, Dominique Janssen and Julia Zigiotti Olme on the bench. Citing the desire to add physicality to the midfield as the reason for his choices, it certainly didn't work in the first half, with United unable to get anywhere near the visitors for the most part.

The Red Devils had just one touch in Lyon's box before the break, when Melvine Malard headed well over, with the French side running the show. That said, OL didn't create too many clear cut opportunities, bar a header for Ada Hegerberg, with some last-ditch defending from Jayde Riviere in particular able to thwart them on a couple of occasions.

It was no surprise when Skinner made changes at the break then, and the introductions of Park, Toone and Zigiotti helped them get into the game. However, the Red Devils still weren't doing anything to hurt Lyon in anyway, with some nice passing sequences occurring to get them into the final third, but there no end product to cap it all off.

Instead, it was Lyon who became more ruthless and clinical as the game progressed, to put it to bed for good. It was Dumornay, the star of the show, who made it 2-0 with a superb strike from the edge of the box, before a powerful finish from closer range really put the gloss on things late on.

Ahead of next week's final league phase fixtures, United are not out of the race for an automatic qualification spot to the next round of the Champions League, with a play-off berth already secure. But it's out of their hands now, and with them sat in an unfavourable position when it comes to seeding for those play-offs.

GOAL rates United's players from Leigh Sports Village...

  • Manchester United Women v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (4/10):

    Had to do better with Chawinga's header that broke the deadlock. That moment left United at a disadvantage so early, with them unable to recover.

    Jayde Riviere (6/10):

    Did some great last-ditch defending, thwarting Hegerberg and Heaps brilliantly on two separate occasions.

    Maya Le Tissier (5/10):

    Looser in possession than usual and struggled to win many duels, though did improve as the game went on.

    Gabby George (6/10):

    Better on the ball than most and came up with some timely interventions.

    Anna Sandberg (5/10):

    Wasn't able to impose herself on the game in an attacking sense, but did keep Brand relatively quiet.

  • Manchester United Women v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Hinata Miyazawa (5/10):

    Allowed Chawinga to get away far too easily so she could score the opening goal. Was more influential in possession once the half-time changes were made, often involved in some of United's better play.

    Simi Awujo (4/10):

    Struggled to win duels and was poor in possession at times. Off at the break.

    Lisa Naalsund (4/10):

    Lucky not to be sent off after a late tackle towards the end of the first half while already booked, though it was a loose pass from a team-mate that put her in a bad position. Another taken off at half-time.

  • Manchester United Women v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Melvine Malard (4/10):

    Had a great chance to level the scores just before the break, but didn't show the ruthlessness she has in front of goal most of the season.

    Rachel Williams (4/10):

    Completely isolated up top, with no service at all before being taken off at half-time.

    Fridolina Rolfo (4/10):

    Gave the ball away far too easily and struggled to be an effective outlet.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-MAN UTD-LYNONNESAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Jess Park (5/10):

    Couldn't win many duels but was good on the ball and added impetus to the attack.

    Ella Toone (6/10):

    Played some good passes to get United into the game more.

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (5/10):

    Another impactful half-time sub, though a rash challenge soon after coming on could've been costly.

    Dominique Janssen (N/A):

    Took Sandberg's spot at left-back for the final 15 minutes.

    Leah Galton (N/A):

    A late sub.

    Marc Skinner (4/10):

    Raised plenty of eyebrows with his team selection and it didn't work at all, with Lyon totally dominant in the first half. Changed things at the break, making three half-time substitutions, but the damage was already done, with United unable to really create anything to level the scores before OL put the game to bed. Need to rotate was understandable given the small squad but perhaps could've been done in a smaller measure here.

