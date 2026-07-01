Man Utd Women complete first summer signing as Spain prospect Andrea Medina pens three-year deal with Red Devils

After coming through the youth ranks of Sevilla and Camas, Medina first emerged in the senior game at Real Betis, the club she supported as a young girl and eventually joined in 2018. Her debut in Liga F, the top-flight in Spain, came when she was just 15 years old and, from there, she would blossom into a regular starter, earning a move to Atletico after two full seasons with the first-team, when she was still only 18 years old.

There, Medina, who ranked at No.8 in GOAL's 2022 Women's NXGN list, would continue to make good on her potential while experiencing higher stakes games near the top of the table - and in the Copa de la Reina, which she helped Atleti win in the 2022-23 season - as well as in the Champions League. She also won her first senior Spain call-up in May of this year.

Indeed, Medina played against Man Utd three times in last season's UWCL, in the league phase and then in a two-legged knockout tie, which United won. She noted the good impression she got about the Red Devils in those games when speaking as a United player for the first time.

"Man Utd has an incredible history and I am excited to join a team that is determined to write its own chapter at one of the most important clubs in the world," she said. "Competing against United last season showed me how strong the group is and just how much this club means to our supporters. The passion from everyone who travelled over to Madrid was unbelievable, that atmosphere stayed with me and I cannot wait to represent you every time I step onto the pitch. I am ready for the next stage of my career and to show my qualities in the intensity of the English game."