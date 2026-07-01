Man Utd Women complete first summer signing as Spain prospect Andrea Medina pens three-year deal with Red Devils

Medina's move to Manchester has been rumoured for some time now, with the defender's departure from Atletico confirmed before the end of the 2025-26 season after four seasons at the club. Now, United have made the news official, announcing the 22-year-old's arrival on Wednesday, the day after her contract in Madrid officially ended.
Speaking about the defender's arrival, Matt Johnson, United's director of women's football, said: "Andrea has all of the technical attributes, character and determination required to thrive at Man Utd. She is a player who we have admired for a long time and we are delighted to add her unique qualities to our group, particularly after significant interest from clubs across Europe.
"Despite being only 22, and still having enormous potential to develop, Andrea already has excellent experience. Everyone at the club is excited to help her to achieve her ambitions in the years ahead."