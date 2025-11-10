'Extremely dangerous!' – Man Utd warned against launching pursuit of £100 million-rated Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton

Manchester United have intensified their long-running midfield recruitment discussions for the 2026 summer window, with Crystal Palace star Wharton emerging as one of the names under consideration. Having already spent big to overhaul their attack with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, the midfield is viewed internally as the next priority, following failed attempts to secure Carlos Baleba earlier in the year. Wharton has become a standout in the Premier League and for England, naturally drawing elite interest, but he recently played down rumours regarding United's interest and insisted he remains fully focused on Palace as they prepare a fresh contract offer.
United's interest comes amid admiration from Ruben Amorim, who wants a high-IQ playmaker capable of controlling tempo and offering long-term value. Wharton has been on their six-player midfield shortlist for January and beyond, yet Palace remain calm, with the player under contract until 2029 and no urgency from his camp to force a move. While whispers of a future Champions League dream persist, Wharton himself highlighted that transfer chatter means little without performance consistency, reinforcing that he will only entertain talks if official interest arrives.