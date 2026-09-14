'A bad day for referees!' - Micah Richards slams VAR 'injustice' as 10-man Manchester City down Manchester United in controversial derby

The Manchester derby is rarely short on drama, but the latest installment was defined more by the whistles and monitors than the football itself. Former Man City star Richards was pulling no punches in his post-match analysis, suggesting that the officials failed to manage the game's biggest moments correctly.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Richards expressed his frustration with the level of officiating on display. "I think it's been a bad day for referees, I think it's been a bad day for VAR," Richards said. "I think they got the Phil Foden decision wrong after 23 minutes and they got this [Erling Haaland's goal] decision wrong. How you can say Enzo Fernandez is not challenging [for the ball]... Of course he is.

"I've been in that position as a defender where any slight movement can make the difference between going for the ball or not. Of course it affects him."



