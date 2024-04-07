Man Utd urged to get 'angry' by Erik ten Hag to upset rivals Liverpool's Premier League title race

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleMan Utd urged to get 'angry' by Erik ten Hag to upset rivals Liverpool's Premier League title raceErik ten HagManchester UnitedManchester United vs LiverpoolLiverpoolPremier LeagueManchester United boss Erik ten Hag has publicly urged his players to get 'angry' and disrupt Liverpool's Premier League title chances.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd take on Liverpool at Old TraffordA loss would dent Liverpool's title chanceMan Utd urged to get angry by Ten Hag