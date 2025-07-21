The 'doomsday scenario' Man Utd are desperate to avoid as Red Devils look to shift unwanted Alejandro Garnacho, Antony & Jadon Sancho after Marcus Rashford exit - revealed

Manchester United hope to avoid a 'doomsday scenario' as they look to swiftly get rid of four out-of-favour players before the summer transfer window winds down. Marcus Rashford is set to become the first unwanted man to leave as he closes in on joining La Liga champions Barcelona on a loan deal. United now want similar exits for the rest of their outcasts.

Man Utd looking to avoid doomsday scenario

Will look to offload unwanted players

Rashford on the verge of signing for Barca on loan