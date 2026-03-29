Man Utd facing new transfer fight with Man City in £100m race for Sandro Tonali

Securing Tonali’s signature will not come cheap, as Newcastle have no intention of letting their prize asset go without a fight, with reports suggesting they could demand as much as £100 million ($133m). This high asking price is designed to reflect his stature as one of the most complete midfielders in European football today. The skyrocketing price tag has likely ended the hopes of several Serie A clubs who dreamed of bringing the midfielder back to Italy. Juventus, in particular, have long tracked Tonali and viewed him as a primary target for years.