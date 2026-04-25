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Adhe Makayasa

Transfer blow for Man Utd as world-class left-back set to stay in Germany

Transfers
A. Davies
Manchester United
Premier League
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their search for defensive reinforcements as Alphonso Davies looks set to remain at Bayern Munich. The world-class full-back has no intention of leaving the Allianz Arena this summer, with the German giants effectively pricing him out of a move to Old Trafford to secure their long-term future.

  • Bayern shut the door

    The Bundesliga giants have taken a defiant stance regarding Davies, explicitly stating that the Canadian international is not on the market. Despite persistent rumours linking him with a move to United to provide competition for Luke Shaw, Bayern have not engaged with intermediaries of rival clubs. The 25-year-old is viewed as an indispensable cornerstone of the squad's left flank, particularly after successfully navigating a season hampered by fitness issues.

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    Exceptional fee required

    Davies is currently settled in Munich with a lucrative contract that keeps him at the club until 2030, making him one of the highest earners in German football. The club’s hierarchy has indicated that their position is immovable unless a suitor presents a financial package that defies standard market logic.

    Clarifying the current situation at the Allianz Arena and the player's mindset, Sky Sport’s Kerry Hau reported: “Alphonso Davies has no ambition to leave FC Bayern. Bayern are not placing him on the market or offering him to clubs via intermediaries, despite reports. Bayern would only be open to talks in the case of an extraordinary offer. He is one of the top earners, with an estimated €20m gross per year possible including bonuses. Contract until 2030. Davies is getting better and better after a long injury lay-off.”

  • Returning to peak form

    The defender's commitment to staying in Germany is reinforced by his recent resurgence on the pitch following a period of physical struggle. Davies has managed 11 Bundesliga appearances this term, with his performance levels rising sharply as he moves past the fitness concerns that limited his involvement earlier in the campaign. His goal against VfB Stuttgart served as a timely reminder of his offensive threat, justifying Bayern's decision to hand him a salary that reportedly reaches €20 million annually.

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  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    United forced to pivot

    United must now look elsewhere for a specialist left-back as they seek to address a chronic lack of depth behind Shaw. While Davies continues to flourish in Munich, the Red Devils face the pressure of the upcoming transfer window with a primary target seemingly out of reach. The English giants will likely turn their attention to alternative European options who can provide the durability and pace required for Carrick’s system at Old Trafford.

Bundesliga
Mainz 05 crest
Mainz 05
M05
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
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Brentford
BRE