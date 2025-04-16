Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'More technical, more intelligent' - Man Utd told why Lyon are superior ahead of Europa League quarter-final second leg as defender who played for both insists Ligue 1 side are 'better with the ball'

Manchester United vs LyonManchester UnitedLyonEuropa LeagueLigue 1Premier League

Rafael, who played for both Manchester United and Lyon, has backed the Ligue 1 giants to progress as he believes they are "better with the ball."

  • Rafael shed light on Man Utd and Lyon's Europa League clash
  • Brazilian played for both clubs
  • First leg of quarter-final tie ended in a 2-2 draw
