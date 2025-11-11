Man Utd teenager handed shock international call-up as 'impressed' manager opens door for World Cup role

After regularly featuring for United's U-18 and U-21 teams in the U-18 Premier League and Premier League 2 in the 2025-26 campaign, Ruben Amorim has called Overy into training with the first team. His call-up to the senior fold at Old Trafford has caught the eye of Australia boss Popovic, who has named the teenager in the Socceroos squad for their upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia on November 15 and 19, respectively.
Overy, who turned 18 only last month, also featured in two games for Australia in last month's U20 World Cup. The youngster, who primarily plays as a right-back, has also been deployed as a winger and on the left side of the defence for his country. Impressed by his versatility, Popovic has already opened the door for Overy to break into his World Cup plans.