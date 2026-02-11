Man Utd striker Benjamin Sesko's 'unbelievable' goal vs West Ham 'not surprising', says Michael Carrick

Speaking after the match, Carrick was quick to highlight the immense technical difficulty of the equaliser while emphasising that Sesko’s ability to pull off such strikes is well-documented at the club. The manager insisted that while the finish was spectacular, it was exactly what he expects from the forward.

"It's an unbelievable finish from the angle to generate that, to get it on target, to finish it - it's some goal," Carrick told reporters. "He's capable of that, Ben. He's done it all the time. It's not that he's just suddenly burst on the scene. He's been doing it, he's proven that he can score goals as well. He's been doing it in training for us as well.

"It's not surprising, to be honest. I think it's what he does, it's what he's good at."

