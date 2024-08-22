FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd and Spurs to do battle! Premier League duo eye deal to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona in cut-price €25m deal before transfer deadline

Manchester UnitedA. ChristensenTransfersPremier LeagueBarcelonaLaLigaTottenham

Manchester United will battle with Tottenham to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona in a reported cut-price €25m deal before deadline day.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd and Spurs set sights on Christensen
  • Barca have put him on the transfer list
  • Catalans need money to register Olmo with La Liga
Article continues below