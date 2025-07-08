Antony Elanga, Scott McTominay and six players Man Utd sold far too cheaply as Red Devils face up to more transfer market misery

As the club's inability to sell at the right price strikes again, GOAL runs through the players allowed to leave for unforgivably low prices

Manchester United fans have very few things to be cheerful about at the moment. The team have just come off their worst season in 51 years and are now toiling in the transfer market as they struggle to provide Ruben Amorim with the squad he needs to make amends in the coming campaign.

Their long pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo is the latest example of the Red Devils always having to spend more than rival clubs to get their targets. But while paying far too much for players is bad enough, United are also earning an unwanted reputation for undervaluing their own players and selling them for way below their true market price.

Newcastle have just agreed to pay Nottingham Forest £55 million ($74m) to sign former United winger Anthony Elanga, who left Old Trafford for only £15m two years before. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are keen on signing Alvaro Carreras, who spent four years on United's books but never played any senior competitive minutes before eventually thriving at Benfica.

The Elanga and Carreras moves come at the same time that United are struggling to find new homes for Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Antony, who have all made it clear that they wish to leave. The latter three cost the club a combined £174m, while the former two were homegrown players who were supposed to be mainstays of the club's future, and a lack of movement thus far suggests United are likely to again be taken for a ride once they eventually negotiate their sales.

With United's inability to sell at the right price becoming a more common theme, GOAL runs through the six players who the Red Devils undervalued over the course of the last 25 years, only to then watch in horror as they went on to great things elsewhere...