Man Utd snap up wonderkid who bounced back from Arsenal and Tottenham rejections to sign Old Trafford deal

United have secured the signature of 13-year-old centre-back Socrates following an impressive trial period that convinced academy staff he was ready for the step up. The London-born prospect will relocate to Manchester, combining his football development with a place at a high-performing school in the area as part of his long-term pathway at the club. Having spent five years at the Elite London Academy, he evolved from a promising winger into a composed and technically refined defender, catching the attention of Premier League sides across the country.
Before joining United, Socrates underwent trials at Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, experiences that did not lead to formal registration but proved instrumental in sharpening his mindset and improving his game, which eventually helped him sign with United.
His signing aligns with the Red Devils' current recruitment strategy, which emphasises identifying emerging talent early and providing an environment designed to accelerate long-term growth. United have become increasingly proactive in targeting elite prospects across Europe and South America, making Socrates part of a broader youth-focused rebuild.