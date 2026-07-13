Goal.com
LiveVPN

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Explore Betting on GOAL
Belgium v Senegal: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Man Utd set to seal shock Youri Tielemans transfer after triggering £35m release clause in Aston Villa star's contract

Transfers
Y. Tielemans
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Premier League
Belgium
World Cup
Ederson

Manchester United are set to seal a sensational move for Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans after triggering a £35m release clause in the Belgian's contract. The Red Devils have pivoted quickly in the transfer market to bolster their midfield options under Michael Carrick.

  • Red Devils trigger release clause

    Manchester United have sent shockwaves through the Premier League by moving to secure the services of Aston Villa star Tielemans. Per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United have activated the £35m clause required to bypass negotiations with the Birmingham-based side.

    Romano confirmed the deal on social media with his iconic "here we go". The deal marks a clinical piece of business from United, who have acted swiftly to land a proven Premier League performer for a fee considered a bargain in the current market.


    • Advertisement
  • Nottingham Forest FC v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 Semi-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Villa's hands tied by contract

    Unai Emery was keen to build his midfield around Tielemans, Amadou Onana, and Boubacar Kamara for the upcoming campaign. However, the existence of a release clause in Tielemans deal has left the Villans powerless to prevent his departure to a direct rival.

    United identified an opportunity to land the 29-year-old midfielder and, despite interest from elsewhere, he favours a move to Old Trafford, according to The Athletic. The Belgian international was instrumental for Villa last term, helping them secure Champions League qualification and a Europa League title, but the lure of the 20-time English champions has proven too strong to ignore.


  • Ederson AtalantaGetty Images

    Ederson deal collapses late

    The pursuit of Tielemans comes immediately after United decided to walk away from a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson. The Brazilian had been the primary target for several weeks, but the move stalled during the final stages of the process despite a significant financial package already agreed.

    Reports suggest United pulled out of the race for the Atalanta man after requesting intensive additional medical tests following the player's return from the World Cup. While Atalanta remained confident in the player's fitness, the Red Devils chose to explore other avenues, leading them directly to Tielemans.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Reinforcing Carrick's midfield engine

    Following the departure of Casemiro and a long-term injury to Manuel Ugarte, who damaged his knee ligaments during the World Cup, Carrick was desperate for reinforcements with top-level experience.

    Tielemans, who was a star performer during Belgium's run to the World Cup quarter-finals, is set to join expected new recruit Andrey Santos in what looks to be a revamped midfield unit designed to control games more effectively. With his ability to provide both goals and assists, United believe Tielemans provides the perfect bridge between defence and attack as they look to build on their recent progress under Carrick’s leadership.